Six months of safety inspections at Phoenixville Hospital: July to December 2023

There were no safety violations at the Chester County hospital the second half of 2023.

State inspectors visited Phoenixville Hospital for complaints twice between July and December 2023, but found the hospital was in compliance both times.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. July 25: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.

  2. Oct. 2: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.