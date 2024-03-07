Link copied to clipboard
Six months of safety inspections at Phoenixville Hospital: July to December 2023
There were no safety violations at the Chester County hospital the second half of 2023.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
July 25: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Oct. 2: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.