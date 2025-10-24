One year of inspections at Phoenixville Hospital: August 2024 - July 2025
The Department of Health did not find any safety violations at the hospital.
Phoenixville Hospital was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between August 2024 and July of this year.
The hospital, located in Phoenixville, is owned by Tower Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 12, 2024: Inspectors followed up on two citations from May and June, and found the hospital was in compliance. In May, the hospital had been cited for discharging a patient to another facility without proper transfer orders. In June, the hospital was cited for using physical restraints on two patients without documenting that staff had first tried less restrictive ways to subdue them.
Feb. 18, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate two complaints but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
April 17: The Joint Commission, a nonprofit hospital accreditation agency, renewed the hospital’s accreditation, effective February 2025, for 36 months.