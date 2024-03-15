Skip to content
Six months of safety inspections at Pottstown Hospital: July to December 2023

There were no safety violations at the Montgomery County hospital the second half of 2023.

No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Pottstown Hospital in Pottstown between July and December.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details:

  1. July 7: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.