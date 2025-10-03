One year of inspections at Pottstown Hospital: August 2024 - July 2025
The Department of Health did not find any safety violations at the Tower Health facility.
Pottstown Hospital was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between August 2024 and July of this year.
The hospital, located in Pottstown, is owned by Tower Health.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Sept. 25, 2024: Inspectors followed up on a July 2024 citation and found the hospital was in compliance. The hospital had been cited for restraining the arms and legs of an aggressive patient without documenting that a doctor had ordered the restraint.
Feb. 6, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
July 1: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
July 23: Inspectors visited for a mental health survey and found the hospital was in compliance.