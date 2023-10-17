Here’s how much you have to work out to burn off a pumpkin spice latte

There’s a lot to love about the fall: Cozy sweaters, the cool, crisp air, Halloween. And at the top of most fall-favorite lists are pumpkin spice lattes. But this signature fall drink has a colossal amount of calories.

Just one 16-ounce, “grande” Starbucks Pumpkin Spice Latte with whole milk and whipped cream packs a whopping 390 calories, 9 grams of saturated fat, and 50 grams of sugar. To put those numbers into perspective, the American Heart Association recommends that men limit their added sugar intake to less than 36 grams a day, while women should consume less than 25 grams a day. Added sugar is linked to obesity, type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and other health risks.

Guzzling a latte takes just minutes, but burning one off requires much more time and physical effort. Here are some examples of activities you’d need to perform to torch 390 calories. Note, times will vary based on age, weight, and gender.

A steady, fast-paced walk for one hour. Quickly jumping rope for 20 minutes with minimal rest breaks. One hour of intense yard work like raking, bagging, and dragging fall leaves.

Fall only comes around once a year, so it’s important to enjoy little indulgences when you can.

Rather than skip your favorite treats entirely, try these easy tips to trim extra calories and sugar from your next pumpkin spice latte: