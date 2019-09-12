But there’s another purpose behind lawsuits of this nature, Burris said: “To what extent are these supposed to be about creating accountability for this mess? It’s clear that the drug companies have a lot to account for. And the Sacklers and Purdue in particular, I think, outdid itself in the egregiousness of its recklessness in promoting OxyContin as safe, safer than other opioids, and in trying to ramp up sales."