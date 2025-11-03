Restore Orthopaedic Surgical Institute surged into the top 10 knee replacement providers in the Philly area

If you’re looking to have knee replacement surgery in the Philadelphia area, you will likely consider an outpatient facility like Restore Orthopaedic Surgical Institute in Chadds Ford.

The surgery center performed 680 knee replacements in the 12 months that ended in Sept. 2024, the sixth-highest among providers, including hospitals, in Southeastern Pennsylvania, according to the latest state data.

Restore opened in March 2023 as Muve Chadds Ford and rebranded last year in connection with a change in management companies. The Concord Township facility is now part of Surgery Partners Inc., a publicly traded company based in Tennessee that is partly owned by private-equity firm Bain Capital. Surgery Partners also operates Muve West Chester and King of Prussia Surgery Center.

The center is on track to perform 1,450 joint replacements this year, including hips, administrator Jennifer Corse said in an email. That would be a 56% increase over the 929 hips and knees that Restore replaced last year, according to data reported by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

Across the state, 3,500 more knee replacement procedures were performed last year compared to 2023, with 80% provided in an outpatient setting, according to a new report by the Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council.

Surgery centers across Pennsylvania saw some of the biggest gains in knee replacement cases in recent years — as of 2021 only 44% of these procedures were done in outpatient facilities. The shift of joint replacements from inpatient to outpatient has been on the rise since 2018.

This trend is also evident in the Philly region. The top three facilities with the most growth were surgical centers. Restore Orthopaedic Surgical Institute was at the top with a 600% increase in knee replacement cases from 2023 to 2024.

Muve West Chester, an ambulatory care center that specializes in hip and knee replacement surgeries, opened in 2020 and now ranks tenth by caseload. Last year, 550 knee replacements were performed at the center.

Bucks County Surgical Suites, a for-profit surgical center that is physician-owned, has a large caseload and saw sizable growth. There were 513 procedures performed last year at the facility, up almost 100 cases from the year prior. They are planning to open a second location in Bucks County, according to their website.

Rothman Orthopaedic Specialty Hospital in Bucks County has remained the top provider in the Philly region, where 1,283 surgeries were performed last year, but the for-profit that is partly owned by physicians saw little growth. Cases declined by 1% from the year prior, with 86% of these surgeries performed at an outpatient facility.

A few hospitals in the region, with both a sizable caseload and significant growth, have not followed the outpatient trend. Penn Medicine’s Pennsylvania Hospital and Penn Presbyterian Medical Center saw 31% and 21% growth — with 557 and 929 surgeries respectively in 2024. At both nonprofit institutions, the majority of cases were performed at the hospital.

One factor driving the increase in joint replacement is the aging state population, said Dr. Nicholas DiNubile, an orthopedic surgeon and clinical assistant professor in the Department of Orthopedic Surgery at Penn’s Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania.

“No doubt, the baby boomers getting older. But also obesity is a huge factor in osteoarthritis, especially for the hip and knee, and now you also have younger and younger people not willing to live with arthritis pain. So that’s pushing the envelope too.”

The American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons has previously predicted higher rates of joint replacements nationally, he said, and the slope is still heading upwards significantly.