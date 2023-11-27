Salmonella outbreak linked to cantaloupes sickens 99, including one in Pa.

An outbreak of salmonella linked to cantaloupes and other cut fruits has killed two people in Minnesota and sickened people in 32 states, including Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been tracking salmonella cases that began in mid-October and has so far identified 99 cases. But it’s likely that far more people have been infected, as many people who get salmonella don’t seek medical care and recover on their own without being tested.

Investigators have identified one case in Pennsylvania and one in New Jersey, as well as eight in Ohio.

The current outbreak has been linked to a number of different cantaloupe brands, both whole and cut fruits, as well as cut fruit mixes and pineapple spears. The CDC has published a list of the brands that have recalled products linked to salmonella.

For most people, salmonella causes a four- to seven-day bout with diarrhea. But young children and elderly people can experience more serious illnesses, requiring hospitalization. In rare cases, patients are at risk of dying. Two people in Minnesota whose illnesses were linked to this outbreak have died.

The CDC advises that people check their cantaloupes and other fruit to see if it’s been included in a recall, and to throw them away or return them to the store where they were purchased. If any objects or surfaces have touched recalled fruit, wash them with hot, soapy water.

People who experience severe salmonella symptoms should call a doctor, the CDC says. That includes diarrhea with a fever above 102°F; diarrhea that lasts for more than three days and does not improve; bloody diarrhea; and excessive vomiting to the point where you cannot keep liquids down. You should also call a doctor if you have signs of dehydration, which include less frequent urination, a dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when you stand up.