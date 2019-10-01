Scabies is caused by mites that burrow under the skin and lay eggs. The condition is characterized by intense itching, often worst at night, and a pimple-like or blister-like rash that can affect many parts of the body, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Those areas include between fingers, wrists, armpits, elbows, the waist, buttocks, shoulders and genitals. In babies and very young children, the affected areas tend to be the head, face, neck, palms and the soles of feet.