Sleep, in general, is associated with memory and learning. Also, most of our rapid eye movement sleep — dream sleep — occurs later in the sleep cycle, which for teens is in the morning, right when we’re waking them up. We know that dream sleep, or REM sleep, is critically important for learning, memory consolidation, and emotional processing. It’s been said that sleep acts as overnight therapy, where you process the things that happened during the day. When we deprive teens of REM sleep, we’re reducing the opportunity for them to deal with those emotions that we know are so difficult for kids.