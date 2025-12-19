Philadelphia’s Senior Law Center has taken over two of CARIE’s advocacy programs

Philadelphia’s nonprofit Senior Law Center has taken over two of the programs that the Center for Advocacy for the Rights and Interests of the Elderly (CARIE) operated before it abruptly shut down around Thanksgiving.

The Senior Law Center said this week in an email to supporters that it will continue CARIE’s work to support elderly crime victims under a two-year contract with the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency.

That contract is for $462,094 per year and has been reassigned to the Senior Law Center. The Senior Law Center has hired four of the five CARIE employees who were involved in that work. The fifth person had already accepted another job, a Senior Law Center spokesperson said.

Kathy Cubit, CARIE’s former advocacy director, has moved to the Senior Law Center, where she will continue her work on health equity and long-term care. Cubit chairs a group that monitors Pennsylvania’s implementation and development of Medicaid programs.

CARIE listed 26 employees on its website the week before it closed. Few details were available on why CARIE closed after nearly 50 years. Much of its work involved long-term care ombudsman services for the elderly in most of Philadelphia and in Montgomery County. It lost both of those contracts.