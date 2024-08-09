Link copied to clipboard
Six months of inspections at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia: December 2023 to May
State health inspectors did not identify safety problems at the Philadelphia children's hospital during the six month period.
No problems were identified during on-site state inspections at Shriners Children’s Philadelphia between December 2023 and May.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Apr. 24: Inspectors followed up on an earlier violation related to sanitation and maintenance, and found the hospital was in compliance. The hospital had been cited in April 2023 for not keeping its food preparation area clean enough and for having trash on its loading dock.