So far, there are almost no data in the realm of diet and SIBO. But the tack that a lot of people take is to reduce the fermentative capacity of the diet. One paradigm to borrow from is the low FODMAP diet, which involves a reduced intake of fermentable carbohydrates – examples would be cruciferous vegetables like broccoli or cabbage. The idea is that you’re providing less of an opportunity for bacteria to break food down in an aberrant way. This diet has been reasonably well studied in the context of irritable bowel syndrome, but some people repurpose it for SIBO. Again, there aren’t good data on this.