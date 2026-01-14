St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children announced its third leadership change in less than two years

St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children, a key safety-net provider in North Philadelphia, on Wednesday announced its third leadership change in less than three years.

Claire Alminde, the hospital’s chief nursing officer and a 37-year veteran of the institution, is St. Chris’s new acting president.

She is the third interim or acting executive appointed to the top management position at the nonprofit hospital since February 2024 and its fourth leader since 2020. Drexel University and Tower Health have owned St. Chris in a 50-50 joint venture since 2019.

“Claire is firmly committed to St. Christopher’s mission and exemplifies the compassion, expertise and steadfast commitment that define this hospital and the care we provide to children and families across our region,” St. Chris said in an e-mailed statement.

There are no immediate plans for a national CEO search. “Right now, Tower’s focus is on helping Claire onboard successfully and lead the organization forward. We are grateful that Claire has committed to serving in this position as long as necessary,” Tower said.

Alminde is replacing Jodi Coombs, who was appointed interim president and CEO last April. Coombs’ previous position was executive vice president at Children’s Mercy Kansas City, in Missouri. Before that, she worked in Massachusetts.

Coombs replaced Robert Brooks, who was named president and interim CEO in February 2024 following the announced that the institution’s last permanent CEO, Don Mueller, was departing for job in Chattanooga, Tenn., closer to his family.

Mueller took the job at St. Christopher’s in the summer of 2020, about seven months after Tower and Drexel University bought the facility, but did not permanently move to Philadelphia.

State health officials in 2023 blamed safety lapses at the hospital on Mueller’s absence and ordered him to be in Philadelphia five days a week.

Tower oversees day-to-day management of the facility, where about 85% of patients have Medicaid insurance for low-income people. That’s an extremely high rate.

St. Chris, which has received significant financial support from other local healthcare institutions in recent years, has not published its financial results for the year ended June 30, 2025. In fiscal 2024, St. Chris had a $31.6 million operating loss.