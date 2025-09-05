One year of inspections at St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children: August 2024 - July 2025
The North Philadelphia children's hospital was not cited for any safety violations.
St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children was not cited by the Pennsylvania Department of Health for any safety violations between August 2024 and July 2025.
The safety net children’s hospital in North Philadelphia is owned by Tower Health and Drexel University.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Aug. 8, 2024: Inspectors visited for a monitoring survey and found the hospital was in compliance.
Feb. 21, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
July 17, 2025: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.