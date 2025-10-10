St. Luke’s Grand View Hospital closes five outpatient offices

St. Luke’s Grand View Hospital abruptly closed five outpatient centers that provided primary care, cardiology, and imaging services at the end of July, according to health department records.

The Sellersville hospital, formerly known as Grand View Health, was acquired earlier this year by St. Luke’s University Health Network, which has been expanding its footprint in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Advertisement

Grand View had a 25% operating loss in the first seven months of fiscal 2025, and the chief financial officer for St. Luke’s, Scott Wolfe, told municipal bond investors in January that turning around the hospital would be “a significant lift.”

The decision to close several outpatient clinics drew a citation from the Pennsylvania Department of Health, which requires hospitals give 60 days notice of plans to close services.

Grand View alerted the health department on July 22 that it was shuttering the outpatient offices by the end of the month. The affected locations were Dublin Outpatient Center, Pennsburg Outpatient Center, Quakertown Outpatient Center, Buxmont Cardiology Associates, and Grand View Health Workplace Health & Wellness.

A spokesperson told The Inquirer that patients will have access to outpatient services at other St. Luke’s facilities in the area.

The incident was one of eight times inspectors visited the hospital to investigate potential safety violations.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: