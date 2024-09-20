Six months of safety inspections at St. Luke’s Upper Bucks: January to June
The hospital in Bucks County was cited for sanitation and patient privacy violations in the first six months of the year.
The incidents were among six times state inspectors visited the hospital to investigate potential safety problems between January and June.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Jan. 25: Inspectors cited the hospital for sanitation problems in the behavioral health unit, including dust in patient rooms, opaque film on bathroom sinks, and a broken trash can with sharp edges that had not been emptied. The hospital retrained housecleaning staff and agreed to randomly check patient rooms for at least three months.
Jan. 25: Inspectors visited for a mental health services survey and found the hospital in compliance.
Feb. 15: Inspectors cited the hospital for staff code of conduct violations. A patient’s IV became dislodged and was reinserted by an anesthesia worker who was a family friend of the patient, but not part of the patient’s medical team. Inspectors said it was a violation of patient privacy for the anesthesia worker to reinsert the IV and document it in the patient’s medical record. The hospital retrained staff on patient safety and who is allowed to access patient records.
Feb. 15: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Apr. 24: Inspectors visited for a special monitoring survey and found the hospital in compliance.
May 22: Inspectors followed up on the January sanitation citation and found the hospital was in compliance.