Nine months of inspections at St. Mary Medical Center: January to September
The hospital, part of Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, was cited for not having proper qualifications on file for two nurse leaders.
St. Mary Medical Center was cited by state health inspectors for placing unqualified nurses in charge of managing surgical units.
The July citation was one of six times the Pennsylvania Department of Health visited the Langhorne hospital, owned by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, to investigate potential safety problems in the first nine months of the year.
Here’s a look at the publicly available details:
Apr. 26: Inspectors came to investigate a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance. Complaint details are not made public when inspectors determine it was unfounded.
Jul. 1: Inspectors cited the hospital after finding that two nurse managers did not have proper qualifications to lead surgical units. Inspectors found that the hospital’s neurosurgical and interventional coordinator did not have a certified nurse operating room (CNOR) license, as required by state law. The administrative director of surgical services and procedural areas, who oversees the operating room, did not have proof of training and experience in operating room management. The hospital responded by enrolling its neurosurgical and interventional coordinator in a CNOR program that was expected to be completed in August. The hospital also appointed a temporary administrative director of surgical services while interviewing candidates for the permanent position.
Jul. 8: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Jul. 30: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.
Aug. 8: Inspectors followed up on a complaint in December about understaffing in a nurse unit and found the hospital in compliance.
Sept. 12: Inspectors investigated a complaint but found the hospital was in compliance.