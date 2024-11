Nine months of inspections at St. Mary Medical Center: January to September

St. Mary Medical Center in Bucks County is owned by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic. Read more

St. Mary Medical Center was cited by state health inspectors for placing unqualified nurses in charge of managing surgical units.

The July citation was one of six times the Pennsylvania Department of Health visited the Langhorne hospital, owned by Trinity Health Mid-Atlantic, to investigate potential safety problems in the first nine months of the year.

Here’s a look at the publicly available details: