The Affordable Care Act faced its third life or death encounter at the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, and skeptical questioning from the justices suggested it may survive this one too.
Since the Court upheld the law still popularly known as Obamacare in 2012 and 2015, the panel has gained three new conservative justices appointed by President Donald Trump, giving heart to the law’s challengers. But justices' questions, including those of Justice Amy Coney Barrett who joined the Court just over a week ago, indicated the challengers' arguments may face an uphill battle.
The outcome of the case could determine the fate of the country’s entire health care system because the ACA’s regulations govern aspects of virtually all plans. But the case would most immediately affect the 23 million people who rely on the law for insurance coverage. Nearly 332,000 people in Pennsylvania and more than 246,000 in New Jersey are covered by policies purchased on the ACA’s exchanges, according to the Kaiser Family Foundation. An estimated 800,000 Pennsylvanians and more than 580,000 in the Garden State are eligible for coverage through Medicaid because of how the ACA expanded that program for lower-income Americans.
Other ACA provisions reach into almost every corner of the health care system, guaranteeing coverage for preexisting conditions and for young adults under their parents' insurance, reforming Medicare payments to hospitals, requiring calorie labeling in restaurants, and permitting the sale of generic copies of biotechnology drugs.
The case was brought by 20 state attorneys general, all Republicans, and two individuals who argued that the law’s mandate to maintain health insurance was rendered unconstitutional when Congress eliminated the penalty for noncompliance in the 2017 tax law. They claim that without the penalty, the mandate is no longer a tax, which was the basis for the Court’s 2012 ruling upholding it, and the mandate is so central to the law that without it, everything else must go.
The Trump administration broke with custom by siding with the challengers and refusing to defend the law. In its place, 20 Democratic attorney generals and the House of Representatives, under its Democratic leadership, are offering its defense.
A federal judge in Texas sided with the challengers, ruling that the entire law must go, but he delayed the ruling’s effect to allow time for appeal. A divided appeals court agreed that the mandate is unconstitutional but left open the question of how much else in the law should go with it.
Robert I. Field holds a joint appointment as a professor of law at the Kline School of Law and a professor of health management and policy at the Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University. He is an expert in public health law and policy and a member of The Inquirer’s Health Advisory Panel, and has reported on all the major ACA cases for The Inquirer.