When you hear the words “domestic violence” or “’intimate partner violence,’ you probably don’t think of it as a teen problem. But it is; Teen dating violence, or TDV, is a subset of intimate partner violence.

“Marcus McTear was a star running back at Reagan High School in Austin, Texas.,” the ABC News program 20/20 reported in 2006. “At 16, he was bright and popular and dreamed of college until a spring day in March 2003. The popular athlete stabbed his girlfriend, Ortralla Mosley, to death in a school hallway after she tried to break up with him.”

Sometimes it makes the news, like this tragic case. Most of the time, it’s happening right under our noses ….

TDV is common. National data from 2019 revealed:

1 in 11 female and 1 in 14 male high school students experienced TDV in the previous year.

TDV typically begins in adolescence between 6th and 12th grade.

26% of women and 15% of men who were victims of TDV first experienced TDV before age 18.

Only 33% of teens who have been victims of teen dating violence have told anyone.

Some teens are at greater risk than others. Sexual minority groups and some racial/ethnic minority groups are disproportionately affected by TDV.

Not all TDV is physical. In fact, many relationships where TDV is present may not have physical violence at all or may not start as physical abuse but quickly develop into physical violence. Types of TDV:

Psychological aggression: verbal and nonverbal communication with the intent to harm a partner mentally or emotionally and/or exert control over a partner.

Physical violence: a person hurts or tries to hurt a partner by hitting, kicking, or using another type of physical force.

Sexual violence: forcing or attempting to force a partner to take part in a sex act and or sexual touching when the partner does not or cannot consent. It also includes nonphysical sexual behaviors like posting or sharing sexual pictures of a partner without their consent or sexting someone without their consent.

Stalking: repeated, unwanted attention and contact by a partner that causes fear or concern for one’s own safety or the safety of someone close to the victim.

Why would a teenager stay in an abusive relationship ... and not tell someone?

Fear of their abuser

Unaware that behaviors like teasing or name-calling are not part of a “normal” relationship

Fear of disclosure if they are LGBTQ+ but are not “out.”

Feeling ashamed or blaming themselves for the abuse

Worry that no one will believe them

Belief that abuse is acceptable

Sadly, people who are victims of TDV as teens are at risk of being in abusive relationships as adults. Twenty-six percent of adult women and 15% of adult men who were victims of intimate partner violence experienced their first abuse before age 18. In addition, people who have experienced TDV violence in high school are more likely to be victims in college.

It takes a village -- parents, teachers, coaches, and anyone that interacts with teenagers are in key positions to notice signs of TDV:

Anxiety, depression, or suicidal thoughts or behaviors

Changes in sleep or eating behavior

Decline in grades

Substance abuse

Antisocial behaviors, like lying, stealing, bullying, or hitting

Talk the talk: Yes, like most things about parenting, this can be awkward, but we know you can do it. Ask your kids about their friendships, relationships, and how these make them feel. Capture the moment to start the conversation: use a scene from a movie, a news story, or, here’s an idea - start a random conversation in the car (they can’t escape and neither can you!)

Walk the walk: Modeling healthy communication and behaviors in the home. This will help teach your children how to build skills in communication, respect, and set healthy boundaries with others. Practice with your children how to clearly state their feelings, opinions and desires. Talk about what is and what is not healthy in relationships. “Just say no” is not just about drugs. And if they see or hear about a friend in an abusive relationship, they need to tell a responsible adult.

Don’t talk or walk alone:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

The National Dating Abuse Helpline is available 24/7 via text, phone, and live chat. Call 1-866-331-9474 or visit loveisrespect.org.

Women Against Abuse (Philadelphia): phone: 215-386-1280; 24-hour toll-free hotline: 1-866-723-3014

Community Health Advocates (Delaware): 302-757-2137

Caitlin Green is a fourth year medical student at the Sidney Kimmel Medical College of Thomas Jefferson University and Rima Himelstein is an adolescent medical physician and Nemours Children’s Hospital, Delaware