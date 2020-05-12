We started OnDemand about three years ago, mainly for our employees. We had noticed that despite being a relatively healthy population, our employees often were using urgent care and emergency rooms, sometimes for conditions that could have been treated by primary care. But these were health-care workers who sometimes had 12-hour shifts. Physicians’ offices weren’t open when they got off work. Or they kept putting their health needs off until they were so sick and needed urgent care. Or they didn’t have primary care. We set up this practice to test a theory. Would telemedicine be something our employees would use? Would it be of value?