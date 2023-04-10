After three years of COVID-19, Temple Hospital is bringing back its senior health fair in the Northeast

Temple University Hospital is inviting seniors to receive free health screenings and connect with providers on April 25 at its Jeanes Campus in Northeast Philadelphia.

The Senior Health and Wellness Fair, an annual event before the COVID-19 pandemic, is relaunching this year. In 2019, about 350 people attended, said Rosemarie Schlegel, director of volunteer services at the hospital.

The event will take place in the main lobby of Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus — 7600 Central Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19111 — from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

“We’re trying to reach out to let [seniors] know that Temple University Hospital-Jeanes Campus is here for them,” Schlegel said.

Providers from across the Temple health system will be available to answer questions, including representatives from the affiliated Fox Chase Cancer Center. While attending clinicians will not be able to offer medical advice, they will share information about the type of care available at their practices and can assist in scheduling appointments.

Representatives from Temple will also provide information about financial planning for health care and navigating insurance.

In addition to learning about Temple services, seniors can speak with representatives from Gift of Life Donor Program, a nonprofit that coordinates organ donations, and the Philadelphia Corporation of Aging, a nonprofit agency that provides services for older Philadelphians.

Free stroke and blood pressure screenings will also be available.

“When things are found early, they are often easier to treat and have a more favorable outcome,” Rebecca Armbruster, chief medical officer at the Jeanes Campus, said via email. “If we can get to people earlier and keep their blood pressure in control, we can decrease the incidence of heart disease and stroke in our community.”