Temple Health completed $8 million emergency department expansion at its Jeanes campus

Temple University Health System opened and $8 million emergency department expansion Wednesday at its Jeanes Hospital campus in the Fox Chase section of Northeast Philadelphia, the nonprofit health system said.

The 3,500-square-foot project added a second triage room and increased the number of treatment bays to 28 from 20, said Matt Shelak, executive director at Jeanes, which operates under the same hospital license as Temple’s main hospital in North Philadelphia.

Even before Jefferson Health closed its emergency department in Elkins Park in June 2023, Jeanes was already at capacity, with about 38,000 emergency department visits in that fiscal year, Shelak said.

Following the Elkins Park closure, Jeanes saw an 8% increase in ED visits, bring the total in the year ended June 30 to 41,000, he said. Because 86% of inpatient admissions at Jeanes come through the ED, more ED capacity will help the hospital as a whole, Shelak said.,

Separately, Jeanes, which has 175 licensed beds, recently completed a renovation of its two heart catheterization labs and is waiting for final approval from the Pennsylvania Department of Health. Jeanes also has plans to build a new pharmacy and replace its interventional radiology suite, Shelak said.