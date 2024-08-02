Temple’s medical school adds second regional campus in Central Pa.

Temple University announced Thursday that it was opening a regional campus for its medical school in York County, roughly 100 miles west of Philadelphia.

The campus will become Temple Medical School’s second regional campus, along with St. Luke’s University Health Network campus in Bethlehem, Pa. and its main Health Sciences Center campus in North Philadelphia. Temple has a total of 880 medical students.

The York campus will be run in partnership with WellSpan Health, a health provider with more than 250 patient care facilities and nine hospitals in Central Pa. and Northern Maryland. The proposed campus will be located in East York, in a building currently used for WellSpan administration.

The university said it expects to enroll 40 students in its first class, who will begin in Aug. 2027 and graduate in May 2031. The Central Pa. campus will employ more than 100 faculty at Temple’s Lewis Katz School of Medicine.

As part of their clinical training, students will work with WellSpan physicians and staff at WellSpan York Hospital, as well as other hospitals and ambulatory sites operated by WellSpan.

The collaboration between Temple and WellSpan “will provide our medical students with unparalleled opportunities to learn and grow,” Amy J. Goldberg, dean of the Lewis Katz School of Medicine, said in a statement. “Together, we will advance medical education and improve health outcomes for communities across the region.”

“Temple University has a strong national reputation for its educational programs, and we’re excited to work with such a prestigious institution knowing how it will benefit our patients,” Anthony Aquilina, executive vice president and chief physician executive at WellSpan Health, said in a statement.