He was the bravest, strongest, and most loyal person I have ever met. I just wish he would have received some kind of continuing medical care after he had been declared cancer-free two decades ago. I should have insisted that he see a doctor at least once every year. He really could have used professional support to help him deal with the psychological effects of having cancer as a teenager. I don’t know whether any of these things would have prevented the abdominal tumor from developing, but at least he would have had some support systems in place prior to his diagnosis as an adult.