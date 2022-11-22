For the lucky souls who will not be spending Thursday morning burning side dishes in the kitchen or wrangling hoards of hungry relatives, the Philadelphia area is hosting a number of Turkey Trot races, which are mostly leisurely runs and walks that can help build up appetites for the big meal — while raising money for charities.

Here is a selection of races taking place on Thanksgiving Day (and one that kicks off on Saturday, if you need some more time to digest).

Date and time: 9 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24

Location: Forbidden Drive at the intersection of Thomas Road and W. Northwestern Avenue, parking lot 3, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118. For same-day race registration, visit Chestnut Hill College (9601 Germantown Avenue, Philadelphia, Pa. 19118) and prepare for about a 10-minute walk to the trailhead.

Now in its 30th year, this race benefits Face to Face, a local antipoverty organization that provides hot meals and other assistance to people in need in Philadelphia. The course is situated mostly along Forbidden Drive. Options include a five-mile run and a one-mile fun run and walk. There’s also a virtual run if you can’t attend but would like to contribute to the cause.

Date and time: 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24

Location: Montgomery County Community College, 101 College Drive, Pottstown, Pa. 19465

“GIMMICK ALERT!” proclaims the flyer for this Montgomery County Thanksgiving Day 5K, and what a gimmick it is: To win, you must run the race itself and then best your peers in a frozen-turkey tossing competition. Fortunately, organizers describe the course as “VERY flat,” so you can save your stamina for hurling the bird. Proceeds benefit a number of Pottstown charities and its fire department and law enforcement.

Date and time: 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24. Registration ends at 7 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Location: Moorestown High School, 350 Bridgeboro Road, Moorestown, N.J. 08057

This five-mile race and one-mile fun run takes place on the cross country course at Moorestown High. Organizers describe the race as “low key” with no timing, but will run the clock on the stadium scoreboard so runners can check their own times as they cross the finish line. Proceeds will benefit the school’s cross country teams.

Date and time: 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24

Location: Nether Providence Elementary School, 410 Moore Road, Wallingford, Pa. 19086

This five-kilometer road race — and a one-mile “Little Drumstick” run — benefit Nether Providence Elementary School. Organizers described the event as “family friendly” and runners with strollers are welcome.

Date and time: 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26

Location: 501 Franklin Ave., Phoenixville, Pa. 19460

Perhaps you’d like to put off exercise until after you eat your fill on Thursday. If so, you’re in luck, because Phoenixville’s Burn off the Bird 5K takes place on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Now in its 13th year, this race follows the Schuylkill River Trail. Those with nerves (and calf muscles) of steel can get $10 off their registration fee if they also sign up for Sunday’s Leftovers Run in Oaks, Pa., which gives participants the option of running a 4.1 mile race or a half marathon.