But most of the roughly 193,000 Americans under age 20 who have diabetes have type 1, an autoimmune condition in which the body makes no insulin at all. The struggle to avoid dangerously high or low blood sugars, never easy, can become even tougher when a young person leaves home — and parental vigilance. A recent study found that diabetes distress — which is different from regular stress and anxiety — can be especially pronounced among college students.