Upper Darby School District completed purchase of shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital

Upper Darby School District has completed its purchase of the shuttered Delaware County Memorial Hospital for $600,000, the school district said.

The sale of the property next to Upper Darby High School closed Thursday. The money went to the bankruptcy estate of Prospect Medical Holdings, a California for-profit company that closed the hospital in 2022.

“This acquisition provides a strategic opportunity to meet the district’s current and future space needs. In the near term, the district plans to stabilize the site for potential use as swing space to support elementary school renovations,” school officials said in an email.

Longer term, the school district said, it hopes to use the hospital campus as an extension of the high school campus, with a focus on science, technology, engineering, art, and mathematics, but that could be years away.

The district’s goal is to expand “in a way that minimizes impact on taxpayers — making this a once-in-a-generation opportunity to benefit our community for decades to come," the statement said.

A sale of Taylor Hospital in Ridley Park is close, according to a court notice Tuesday. No details on the buyer or the price were available.