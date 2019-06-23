A study led by RAND Corp. that was published in the Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine last year suggests the in-house clinic approach is working. The study analyzed data from a large urban school district with several on-site health clinics for some 6,000 teachers and found that compared with using community-based clinics, the workplace clinics saved about $62 per teacher per month, said Harry Liu, a senior research analyst at RAND and one of the study’s authors. The district also saw a decline in hospital admissions and sick days.