Some opponents have expressed concern about the power of pharmaceutical companies to affect the information parents receive. Others insist that previous generations survived diseases like measles, and that immunity acquired “naturally” is better. Yet about 10% of measles cases this year have required hospitalization, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And in the decade before the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine was introduced in 1963, from 400 to 500 people died each year of measles.