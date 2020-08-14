FILE - This April 26, 2017, file photo shows the Twitter app icon on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twenty-six words tucked into a 1996 law overhauling telecommunications have allowed companies like Facebook, Twitter and Google to grow into the giants they are today. Those are the words President Donald Trump challenged in an executive order Thursday, May 28, 2020 one that would strip those protections if those companies engaged in “editorial decisions” — like, for instance, adding a fact-check warning to one of Trump's tweets. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)