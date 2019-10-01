The New Jersey Department of Health Tuesday announced the first death in the state associated with vaping. The victim was a woman in North Jersey. Her death was reported to the department in August and had been under investigation, according to a press release from the health department.
New Jersey has now had 14 cases of confirmed and probable serious lung disease associated with vaping. “One of the probable cases is the death being reported today,” the release said. Another 32 reports of severe lung illness are under investigation. People who have been sickened range in age from 15 to 51. Most are male.
The death “underscores the potential dangers associated with vaping,” said Judith Persichilli, acting health commissioner and chair of the Governor’s Electronic Smoking Device Task Force.
Nationally, there have been more than 800 confirmed and probable cases as well as 13 deaths. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Pennsylvania has had 10 to 29 cases.