Eddie, 17, was suffocating as his lungs battled an injury linked to e-cigarette use – although he didn’t disclose his vaping habit until doctors pressed him. On Friday, two months after the mysterious disease was first officially recognized, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said 46 states have reported 805 cases, including 12 deaths. Pennsylvania, with 14 cases, and New Jersey, with nine cases, are investigating dozens more that are suspected.