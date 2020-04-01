One of the advances of the last 20 years in oncology is that palliative care has become central to the care of patients with cancer. There comes a time when “What is the next treatment or chemotherapy to try?” is no longer the right question to ask. The question must then become, “What can we do to maximize the patients’ quality of life during the time they have left? How can we help the family cope with what is to come?” An essential skill for any doctor is helping patients navigate the inevitability of death, something of which we are all aware, but which we just keep out of our minds for a large part of our lives.