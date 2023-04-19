Virtua Health agrees to acquire South Jersey’s Reconstructive Orthopedics

Virtua Health, the largest health system in South Jersey, announced Wednesday that it reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Reconstructive Orthopedics, a physician-owned practice based in Moorestown with eight offices in Burlington, Camden, Cumberland, and Gloucester Counties.

The price was not disclosed. The deal is expected to be completed in July, Virtua said. About 300 Reconstructive Orthopedics employees are being invited to join Virtua, which already employs 14,000.

“For decades, the doctors and professionals of Reconstructive Orthopedics have delivered outstanding care to this community and are held in the highest regard by their patients,” Vitua CEO Dennis Pullin said in news release.

The Virtua deal adds to recent health care consolidation in South Jersey. Inspira Health bought Salem County Hospital in December. Also that month Cooper Health said it had reached a preliminary agreement to acquire Cape Regional Health System.

Virtua, which partners with the University of Pennsylvania Health System in cancer care and neurosurgery, had $2.4 billion in revenue operating income of $199 million in 2021. Its full-year 2022 financial results are not yet available.

Virtua, a nonprofit health system with headquarters in Marlton, has five hospitals, include two added in its 2019 acquisition of Lourdes Health Care Network. The system already as a network of 35 surgery centers, many of them owned in joint ventures with doctors.