The Tdap vaccine, which protects against pertussis, tetanus and diphtheria, is required for schoolchildren. Additionally, pregnant women and grandparents of infants are urged to get the vaccine because the main danger of pertussis is to babies. They can’t be vaccinated until two months old, and the coughing fits of the respiratory illness can be deadly for them. Grandparents have been a particular focus of public health campaigns on preventing whooping cough because most have not received the Tdap vaccine in many years.