Dr. Becker is a friend and a colleague, and while I wholeheartedly agree with some of his comments, on others our opinions diverge. He is correct that use of Watchman technology is expensive. Each Watchman device is costly, and the resources utilized to implant one (specialized x-ray and ultrasound equipment, multiple personnel including anesthesiologists, cardiologists, nurses and technologists) are immense. But the alternative is also costly: untreated patients who suffer strokes place a huge burden on our health care system. And the costs of anticoagulation are also high: blood thinners can be expensive, and bleeding complications of oral anticoagulation are also costly, both in terms of dollars and human lives. The point is, there’s no inexpensive way to take care of patients with atrial fibrillation.