Do you want to power up your paddle sport skills? The summer season is the perfect time to workout on the water. But before you dive into your aquatic adventures, you’ll want to get your feet wet with a rowing-themed fitness routine that supports and strengthens the specific muscle groups you’ll be engaging.

Oar-oriented sports require a powerful back, arms, shoulders and core. The repetitive nature of rowing can quickly cause fatigue and burnout without a fitness program focused on building endurance in the upper body, as well as cardiovascular stamina.

Whether you’re an avid kayaker, canoer, paddle boarder, or are wanting to test the waters for the first time as a beginner, the following fitness routine can help you enjoy water sports without unneeded aches and pains. For this you’ll need a free weight, a sturdy chair and a larger pillow you don’t mind standing on. If you own a Bosu ball, use that instead for the high knees exercise. The pillow is simply an inexpensive alternative that challenges and improves your balance in a similar way to the Bosu. Aim to include these exercises into your current workout routine two-to-three days each week.

Superman squeeze

Begin on your belly with the arms extended out in front of the body.

Inhale, lifting the torso, head, and arms from the floor. Hold here for one count then pull the elbows back toward the ribs, squeezing the shoulder blades together. Stay in this position for two counts before releasing back down to the floor. Repeat 10 times.

Single-leg stand

Bring out your chair for this exercise. The higher the chair, the easier this will be. For a greater challenge, stick with a standard-height chair of standard height.

Sit toward the edge of your chair with both feet flat on the floor. Your shoulders are back, gaze is forward, the hands are clasped in front of the chest, and both knees are bent at a 90-degree angle.

Lift the right leg slightly off the floor. Push through your left heel to stand. Depending on your balance abilities, you have two options: For more stability, lower the lifted foot then sit down and repeat. Or, to really test your balance, keep the leg elevated and slowly hinge back at the hips to sit back down. Repeat five times on each side.

Weighted high knees

With a single weight in your hands, start by standing on your pillow with the feet hip-width apart. Pick a weight that is a little heavier, since you will be using two hands to move it. As an example, if you normally use a 10 pound weight for shoulder presses, try a 12 or 15 pound weight.

Lift the weight overhead so the hands are aligned above the shoulders and the shoulders are stacked over the hips.

Simultaneously lower the weight down and lift the right leg up so they almost touch. Squeeze the abs for two counts then release the arms back up and leg down. Now repeat on the left leg. Continue alternating for 20 counts (10 per side). To boost the challenge and your balance skills, hold that single-leg squeeze stance for five seconds (rather than two counts).

Bent over row