Having a higher BMI or bigger waist was associated with having a thinner cortex or outer layer of the brain. The cortex is used for higher level thinking and information processing. Thinning of this part of the brain is associated with a higher risk of Alzheimer’s disease. The link between BMI and cortical thinning was present even when the analysis adjusted for other factors known to affect the brain like high blood pressure, alcohol use and smoking, and it was strongest in study subjects who were younger than 65. In overweight people, the thinning got worse as weight climbed.