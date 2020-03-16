Drawn Out Desk Time. A sedentary lifestyle is a major contributing factor for weight gain and weight-related chronic conditions like diabetes and high blood pressure. And since so much of our work week is spent seated at a desk, it’s important to find ways to get your heart pumping and circulation flowing throughout the day. Minor modifications such as taking the stairs instead of the elevator, being active on lunch breaks, or standing up each hour to stretch, will go a long way to whittle your waistline and improve your sense of wellbeing.