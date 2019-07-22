The average gym-goer spends a couple hours each week commuting to their fitness facility, switching into sweat designated gear, and waiting on workout machines to free up. Imagine if you could get that wasted workout time back. One simple time-and money-saving trick is to eliminate the gym from your routine. You do not need a gym to improve your physical and mental health. In fact, some of the best body-boosting exercises can be done with no equipment at all.