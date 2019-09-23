Would you like to shift your sweat session from the floor to your feet? Core-centric exercises are essential for spinal stability, pelvic floor power, balance, and safety when performing daily activities such as walking, stair climbing, and carrying heavy objects. But if you’re one of the many people who suffer from sore knees, hips, a bad lower back, or if you have trouble standing up from a supine or prone position, mat-based exercises can be challenging, and even dangerous.