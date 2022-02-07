Are you a football foodie? Whether you’re watching the Super Bowl for the friendly bets, commercials, or halftime show performances, everyone can agree on one thing: good game-day grub is a must.

In our house, planning a Sunday football smorgasbord is just as sacred as the event itself. But this year, as I started drafting the top picks for our star-studded food roster, I felt guilty sacking my New Year’s Resolution to eat healthier this soon into the year.

But with the right game plan, we all can still indulge in our favorite football treats without sidelining wellness plans or progress. Here are my top two pro tips for tackling Super Bowl Sunday like a champ:

Cardio kickoff. When you start your day off on the right fitness foot, you’re more likely to engage in healthier habits throughout the day. A high-intensity, early-morning workout is an easy way to put a decent-size dent into your daily total calories consumed, as well as rev up your metabolism to continue burning calories long after your workout is complete.

The following bodyweight-based, speedy sweat session can be performed from the comfort of your home. For best results, repeat this entire circuit three times.

Glute bridges

From a supine position, extend the arms to the sides of the body for support. Push through the heels to elevate the hips until they form a straight line from the head through the knees. Squeeze the glutes, then slowly lower until the hips are hovering over the floor. Repeat for a total of 15 reps.

Dead bug

Remain on your back. Lift the arms so the hands are aligned above the shoulders. The legs are bent at the knees, with the knees above the hips. Tuck the tailbone under to press the lower back into the floor.

Slowly lower the right arm and left leg until they are just above the floor. Squeeze the abs and hold for two counts, then return the arm and leg to the starting stance. Now practice with the left arm and right leg. Continue alternating for 20 counts.

Mountain climbers

From a plank position, with shoulders stacked over the hands and the spine straight, briskly drive the knees up toward the chest 20 times.

Squat extensions

Stand tall with a wide stance. With your weight in your heels, hinge back at the hips to squat down until the thighs are about parallel with the floor. Hold for two counts.

Push through the heels to stand and extend the right arm up overhead. Now, squat back down and reach the left arm up. Continue this sequence for 20 counts.

Intercept fatty foods. By making tiny tweaks in diet-demolishing dishes like cheesy dips, fattening cuts of meat, and deep fried foods, you can eliminate a ton of extra calories, trans fats, and sodium while still preserving the flavor and boosting its nutritional value.

Fan favorite foods, like buffalo wings, are battered, deep fried, and drenched in buttery buffalo sauce before getting dunked into a tub of congealed blue cheese dressing. But at least there’s a side of celery, right? Cut your calories in half by simply baking or broiling your wings and nixing the blue cheese dressing for a Greek yogurt alternative. In lieu of the sauce, browse your grocery store’s sauce and condiment section to find lower calorie options, like Frank’s RedHot Original Buffalo Sauce.

Other simple snacking substitutions include swapping fatty cuts of ground beef in dishes like chili or nachos for a leaner option like ground turkey or chicken. And instead of serving dips loaded and layered with processed cheeses, consider a more refreshing, heart-healthy dish such as guacamole or pico de gallo with a side of baked chips or veggies.

You don’t have to fumble on your healthy habits to partake in the Super Bowl traditions you love.