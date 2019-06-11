A well-rounded workout routine helps keep the body balanced. Each time the muscles in the chest contract, which occurs during a chest press or even while hunching over your desk at work, the muscle fibers in the back compensate by lengthening. Conversely, when back muscles tighten, as is seen during a dumbbell row, the opposing anterior muscles of the chest lengthen. If only one side of the body is engaged and exercised, the other side becomes unbalanced. This is why it is so important to perform movements that correspond with each other, as well as remembering to incorporate major muscle groups like the back.