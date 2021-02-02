Do you need a workout that’s easy on the knees? The floor has become a popular place for practicing soothing stretches and core-strengthening exercises such as planks. But if you suffer from sore, stiff knees, getting down to this low level can be harrowing. Especially if you are one of the many Americans living with osteoarthritis, as kneeling can put too much pressure on poorly padded knees.
Osteoarthritis is a common condition that causes the protective, cushiony cartilage between bones to erode. And when this bone buffer in the knee breaks down from years of wear and tear, basic movements like bending, stair climbing, and walking can become painful.
If you have nagging knee pain, it’s tempting to avoid aerobics entirely. But if you have clearance from your physician to exercise, you should do it. In fact, it’s one of the best prescriptions for keeping this major joint mobile and strong. The key is finding the right set of safe movements.
Keep your joints jolly by performing these popular floor-based fitness moves from your feet:
Cat cow
- With your weight on your heels, bend back at your hips and lower into a half squat. Rest your hands lightly on the tops of your thighs with fingers pointed inward.
- Inhale as you arch your spine, tuck your tailbone under, and move your chin in toward your chest.
- Exhale, curving your spine into a “U” shape and shifting your gaze up. Continue this back-and-forth sequence for eight reps.
Bird dog
- Using a sturdy chair, bend slightly at the knees to lower your hands to the seat. Your hands should be aligned directly below your shoulders.
- With a flat back, gently elevate your right leg, trying to extend it as straight as possible. Keep your toes pointed down.
- When ready, extend your left arm out in front of your body. Hold for a count, then return to the starting stance. Now practice on the opposite sides (left leg and right arm). Continue alternating for 10 total reps.
Standing sit-ups
- Begin by standing with feet hip-width apart and arms extended overhead.
- Simultaneously lower your hands as you bring your knee up to meet them. Repeat eight times, then switch sides.
- Your grounded leg is working to balance your body weight, so if you feel it shaking a little, that’s normal. However if balance is a concern, stand near a wall for support and only practice the leg-lifting motion. For an added challenge, hold a single light free weight while performing this exercise.
Side leg raises
- With your shoulders back, core engaged, and gaze ahead, keep your right foot flexed as you pull it up and out to the side, away from your left leg. Raise it as high as you comfortably can without tilting your torso to the left. You should feel this movement engage your abductor muscles, which are located on the side of your hip.
- Hold for two counts then slowly lower back down. Repeat eight times before switching to the opposite side. Make it harder by placing a light resistance band above your ankles.
If you aren’t nice to your knees, you won’t have a leg to stand on.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach in South Jersey. To learn more about her virtual training program, go to ashleyblakefitness.com.