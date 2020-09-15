If the shoe fits. Healthy feet provide the vital gifts of proper posture, gait and balance. So when feet are dressed in shoddy shoes that provide little to no support, it’s no surprise that they suffer. When purchasing sneakers, consult an associate at a store that specializes in athletic shoes. They can help assess whether you tend to over pronate or over supinate when stepping, or if you have a high or sunken arch. Your shoe should be designed to fit specific to your purpose, whether that be running, walking, cycling, or for everyday, around-the-house use.