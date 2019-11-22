Taking charge of your diet is extremely important to leading a healthy, balanced lifestyle. However, it’s not the only thing. You should never shy away from spending quality time with friends and family, simply because you don’t want to eat a slice of Lorenzo’s Pizza (yum!) at a Sixers game. It all comes back to balance. Guilt should never be associated with eating a favorite food or you will always land yourself in a tug of war on whether you are allowed to enjoy that food or have to feel guilty for eating it. I personally never feel guilty eating a Salted Caramel Budino when enjoying a meal at Barbuzzo with friends. Instead of avoiding certain social situations while trying to be mindful about your nutrition, try playing “food favoritism” so you can truly enjoy your indulgences. You deserve it.