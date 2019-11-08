Month 3. After three months, you’ll start to see more of a significant improvement in strength and endurance along with a noticeable improvement in resting heart rate, blood sugar levels, blood pressure, and other health indicators. For some, results are harder to see but be patient as changes are accumulating and may appear seemingly overnight in the coming weeks. It’s not uncommon for those on a program to feel little to no result in certain aspects of fitness at this stage, but it’s important to realize that fitness results are not perfectly linear. For example, while a safe weight loss program may suggest you’ll lose one to two pounds per week, you may only lose one or two pounds in one month but then lose eight to 10 pounds the next month. This is why it’s important not to give up on a program if you have small setbacks. Big results may be right around the corner.