When it comes to calories, you don’t need to be a mathematician pulling out a calculator each time you eat. Nor should you stress when enjoying a treat like a pumpkin latte once in a while. Rather, the goal is to become more mindful of your munching. It’s important to have awareness that the quantity and quality of your calories count toward your overall health. By controlling your portion sizes, practicing moderation, limiting trans fat foods, and engaging regularly in exercise, you are doing your part to protect your body.