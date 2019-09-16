Do you want a workout that will knock your socks off? You don’t need expensive exercise equipment to get into great shape.
In fact, one of the best body-building tools is located where you’d least expect it — your dresser drawer. Socks are your secret weapon for burning major calories, challenging your balance, strengthening your stabilizer muscles, and breathing new life into stale, standard movements such as lunges and planks.
Whether you wear knee highs or an ankle cut, a set of socks can transform any space into your own personal total gym. Here’s how:
What you’ll need: two socks and a smooth surface like a ceramic, wood, marble, or tile floor. Because socks will make the surface slippery, practice caution and use support when needed. For best results, repeat the entire circuit three times.
Speed skaters
- Wearing a pair of socks, stand tall with feet shoulder-width apart.
- Hinge back at your hips as you slide your right foot out to the side away from your body. Keep your weight in your left heel as you extend your right leg. Toes should be forward-facing. Stop once your left leg forms a 90-degree angle at your knee.
- Hold for two counts then push through your left heel to slide your right leg back to the starting stance. Repeat 10 times then switch sides.
Mountain gliders
- Put both socks on. Lower your body into a plank pose so that your shoulders are stacked over your wrists and your spine is straight. Your feet should be in line with your hips.
- Without lifting your feet off the floor, quickly drive one knee at a time up toward your chest. As you’re moving, avoid allowing your hips to droop or hike up. Also, try to keep your hands directly below your shoulders for the entire exercise to ensure proper form.
- Continue this motion for 30 seconds.
Plank swings
- Remain in the same plank position, with both socks on.
- In a controlled motion, move from your hip joint and trace your right foot up in a semicircle toward your shoulder. Bring your right leg up as far as it can comfortably go without bending at your knee. Stay within your hip’s range of motion.
- Once you hit that point, smoothly slide your right leg back to the starting position. Repeat 10 times then practice on your left leg.
Hamstring curls
- With both socks on, start in a supine position. Bend your knees so your feet are flat on the floor and your arms are at your sides, palms down. Push through your heels to elevate your hips until they form a straight line from shoulders through knees.
- With your weight in your heels, gradually slide them away from your body until your legs are nearly straight. Do not let your hips touch the floor. Your core should be engaged to keep your hips high and strong.
- Hold for two counts then push through your heels, bringing your body back to the original bridge pose. Repeat 10 times.
Sometimes the simplest piece of workout equipment can yield the best results.
Ashley Blake Greenblatt, ACE-CPT, is a certified personal trainer and wellness coach. To learn more about her virtual training program, visit ashleyblakefitness.com.